Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.12

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.1249 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Noah has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Noah to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.3%.

Noah Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Noah has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

