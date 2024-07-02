Norbert W. Bischofberger Purchases 410,848 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 179,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,280. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 128.2% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 403,739 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

