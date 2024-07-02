Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 14365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.87.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
