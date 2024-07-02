Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:NTRB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,474. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 315.56%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

