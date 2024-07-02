Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nutriband Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,474. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 315.56%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutriband Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nutriband stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.