Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,707. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

