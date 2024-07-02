Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 48,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,794.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,979,598 shares in the company, valued at $69,602,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,621 shares of company stock worth $147,044.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

