Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 29.7% in June

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 987,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.93.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
