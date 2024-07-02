NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 2.2%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.03 and last traded at $121.59. Approximately 76,152,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 479,833,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.34.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,572,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866,590 shares of company stock worth $324,317,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 6,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,005.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 170,635 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,878.0% in the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 922.9% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 230,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 207,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,631.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 81,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 76,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

