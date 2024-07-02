O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. O-I Glass comprises approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after buying an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,051,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 600,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $27,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 260,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,326. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

