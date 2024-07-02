Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 1,077 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $66,911,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $45,692,000. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.58. 1,723,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.32.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.