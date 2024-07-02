Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,862 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. 2,323,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,627. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

