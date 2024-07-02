Oak Thistle LLC Invests $311,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,238 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,926,013 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $191,556,000 after buying an additional 180,785 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,309 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,447 shares in the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 741,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 5,301,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.