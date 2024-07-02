Oak Thistle LLC Invests $863,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Ross Stores makes up about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $1,170,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.30 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

