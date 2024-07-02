Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.45. 3,529,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,836. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

