Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day moving average is $263.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $15,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $15,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,551 shares of company stock worth $91,847,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

