Oak Thistle LLC Takes $301,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.04. 1,616,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,710. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

