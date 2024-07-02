Oak Thistle LLC Takes $687,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 37.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Marriott International by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,906. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $178.24 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

