Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 451,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.