Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.86. 1,697,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.