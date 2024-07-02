Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $3,038,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in AptarGroup by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 306,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,380. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

