OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Update

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,781,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 3,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.
OceanaGold Stock Down 2.8 %
OceanaGold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 5,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.54.
OceanaGold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.