OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $47.66 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00045473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

