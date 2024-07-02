Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

