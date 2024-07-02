Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Opera by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

OPRA traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,566. Opera has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

