Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $27.34. 2,140,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. Option Care Health has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.