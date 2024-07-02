Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Origin Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ORGNW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

