Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of OC stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

