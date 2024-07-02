Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.72).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £845.34 million, a P/E ratio of -515.79 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

In other news, insider Kate Priestman acquired 23,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £24,977.84 ($31,593.52). Insiders have bought a total of 23,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,560 in the last ninety days. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

