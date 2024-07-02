PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Tops $0.27

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $223.77 million and $2.99 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.27927598 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,461,922.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

