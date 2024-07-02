Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 133,619 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after acquiring an additional 184,217 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 92.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

