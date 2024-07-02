Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.01. 128,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,965. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

