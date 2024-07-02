Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. 713,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,084. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

