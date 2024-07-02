Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,017,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,380,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 7,141,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,066,254. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

