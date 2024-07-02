Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. 212,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

