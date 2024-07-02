Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,172.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,337. The stock has a market cap of $752.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

