Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,997,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,542,086. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

