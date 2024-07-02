Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 465,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. 1,041,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,794. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

