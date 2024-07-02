Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after buying an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,974. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

