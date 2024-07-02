Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 468,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 31.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 520,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 24.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 647,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 4.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Par Pacific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

