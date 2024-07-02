Park Place Capital Corp Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.76. 11,553,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,058,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

