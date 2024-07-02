Park Place Capital Corp Sells 81 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $8.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,116. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $448.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.83 and its 200 day moving average is $383.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

