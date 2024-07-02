Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

IDXX stock traded down $10.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $476.40. 429,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.