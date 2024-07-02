Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.59 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $121.67 million and $5.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001394 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 121,400,341 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

