Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $96.50

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of -0.05.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

