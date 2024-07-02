Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 24.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $40,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,005. The company has a market capitalization of $641.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

