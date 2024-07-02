Penbrook Management LLC Has $625,000 Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Intevac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 256,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intevac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Intevac Trading Down 0.3 %

IVAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

About Intevac

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.