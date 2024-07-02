Penbrook Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,180 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 323,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

