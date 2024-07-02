Penbrook Management LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,254.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 835,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.