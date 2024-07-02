Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

PTRUF stock remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,085. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Petrus Resources has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.36.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

