PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAXS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. 103,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
