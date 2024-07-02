PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAXS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. 103,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

